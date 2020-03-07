In his latest interview, Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite has indicated that their recent loss against Real Madrid in the La Liga should not necessarily mean much as they are still capable of winning the league trophy this season.

The ex-Leganes striker also revealed that he aims to see out his current Barca contract that runs until 2024 summer.

Quique Setien’s side were knocked off the top of the table Real Madrid last Saturday, as Vinicius Jr. and Mariano Diaz scored once each for Los Blancos.

Barcelona ended the game without a single goal, but Braithwaite remains confident that they will enjoy a successful season despite the loss against their biggest opponents.

“Yes, it is only one point. I know this team, I can feel the positive energies it transmits, we are like a family, there is a lot of positivity. There are many points left to play,” he said, before adding:

“I am 100% confident that we will win the League, 100%. I believe in it and that is what we work for, it is the ambition of this club and mine and that is what we are going to do.”

In case you missed it, the Denmark international made the shock move to the Camp Nou from Leganes as an emergency transfer in February, after Ousmane Dembele got inured, leaving the club short of attacking options.

While the 30-year-old was not seen by many fans as an ideal signing, he seems to have made an impact at his new club already, thanks to the two assists he made in their recent match against Eibar.

Quotes via Mundo Deportivo.