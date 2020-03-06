Lionel Messi lean spell could happen to anyone, says Barca boss Quique Setien

The last seven games have proven largely unproductive for Lionel Messi, but Barcelona coach Quique Setien is not unduly concerned.

Lionel Messi’s lean spell in front of goal is not causing Quique Setien to panic, with the Barcelona coach insisting “it could happen to anyone”.

The usually prolific Messi has failed to score in six of his last seven games and was a peripheral figure in Sunday’s 2-0 Clasico loss to Real Madrid.

That uncharacteristically unproductive run of form for Messi has coincided with Barca losing top spot in LaLiga, being knocked out of the Copa del Rey and being held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Napoli.

However, speaking ahead of Saturday’s home match with Real Sociedad, Setien claimed to be entirely unconcerned by Messi’s apparent downturn.

“I don’t care that he didn’t score recently,” said Setien. “If he scored it would be better, but it has never bothered me.

“It could happen to Leo or anyone. He is having chances and that is the important thing, that chances are generated.

“He has been scoring goals for 14 years, if he now has a period in which he scores less it is not important.”