Quique Setien’s time at Barcelona seems to be going from bad to worse, having suffered a loss against Real Madrid in the La Liga earlier this week.

However, the latest problem is of his, is of his own making as his assistant manager Eder Sarabia was caught by television cameras during an embarrassing display of outburst directed at a few Barcelona stars during the defeat against Real Madrid.

It was Marca who had reported that Sarabia had been picked up by cameras during El Clasico, as he verbally abused some of his own players for apparently not doing what they had been asked.

Understandably, that didn’t go down well with the playing staff, and it’s meant that Setien and Sarabia have been forced into an embarrassing climbdown, as per the latest reports from Spain.

“We’ve already made the apologies we’ve needed to make,” Setien said, according to El Periodico as cited by Marca.

“And especially me because, in the end, it’s my fault. I have to control these things,” the Barcelona manager added further.

“We can be criticised because you make bad substitutions because you play bad games… For whatever, but not behaviour.”

“Eder is a kid with a great temperament, which is great for many things, but he has to learn to control himself. It’s more and more sporadic, but it’s something we don’t like.”

“It’s an issue that Eder is trying to solve, but we’re on the bench of a club that you represent and your behaviour should be flawless,” he concluded.