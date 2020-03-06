The latest word around the rumour mill is that Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. is all set to apply for Spanish citizenship, so that the club can free up one of their first team’s non-EU slots.

This is according to the Spanish news agency AS, who claims that Vinicius is currently one of the three Real Madrid first-team stars who currently occupy the club’s non-EU slots – the other two players being Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao.

Earlier in January, Los Blancos signed another Brazilian, Reinier Jesus, but they may not be able to promote him to the first team if their three non-EU slots remain occupied. As a result, Vinicius will be applying for Spanish citizenship in the summer as he is eligible to do so, given how he is a native of a South Amerian country (Brazil) who will have completed two years as a resident of Spain by then.

AS further reports that as a part of his application, the 19-year-old will have to attempt a general knowledge exam on Spanish society and culture, organised by the Instituto Cervantes.

The test comprises 25 multiple-choice and true-or-false questions such as: “Francisco de Goya was a famous Spanish painter, musician or writer?” – the right answer is “painter”.

Vinicius will have 45 minutes to complete the exam and must get a score of at least 60% to pass. If he is successful, he will be granted a Spanish passport and will no longer be one of three non-European Union players that Real Madrid are allowed to use in the La Liga.