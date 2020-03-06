Reports from Spain indicate that Jose Mourinho was close to replacing Zinedine Zidane as the manager of Real Madrid, before Tottenham Hotspur appointed him as their new head coach in place of Mauricio Pochettino.

This is according to Express, who claims that the Spanish football expert Guillem Balague reports that Mourinho was waiting for the Real Madrid managerial job to become vacant, when he was contacted by Tottenham to replace Mauricio Pochettino – and that the former Manchester United and Inter Milan boss took the offer even though there were some lingering concerns.

“I don’t think Mourinho would have thought that the Tottenham job would have been more straightforward,” Balague told GentingBet.

“He must have known that this is the worst squad that he’s ever had since he left Porto.”

“I know that he was waiting for Real Madrid and the call never came, so it would suggest that perhaps this wasn’t his first choice.”

“As soon as he came in, he realised – and especially with the injuries – that it was going to be difficult.”

Balague went on to add that although the injuries of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are yet to be addressed properly by the ‘Special One’, he still has been able to maintain the team’s levels.

“To be honest, he’s done well by keeping the level of the team, sometimes you make a [managerial] change and it’s for the worst,” he said, before concluding:

“At least he’s stabled the team, but he hasn’t been able to improve it. Partly because of the injuries, partly because of his approach.”