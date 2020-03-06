On March 2, Real Madrid took on Barcelona in a top-of-the-table La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the hosts emerged winners thanks to a goal each from Vinicius Jr. and Mariano Diaz.

Vinicius Jr. broke the deadlock in the 71st minute following a brilliant assist from Toni Kroos, and Mariano Diaz doubled his team’s lead in the 90 + 2nd minute.

Vinicius also had a chance of scoring earlier on in the match, but his claims for a penalty were turned down by the referee – after which the Brazilian exchanged words with Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique.

“I didn’t touch you, I didn’t touch you,” repeated Pique at the time, before adding: “Are you crazy?”

In an interview on Thursday, Vinicius finally revealed why one cannot really blame the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner for calling him so.

“I thought he was on me but then I watched the video and it wasn’t him, it was Arthur,” he said on Real Madrid’s YouTube channel, before concluding:

“That’s why he asked if I was crazy.”

The El Clasico is one of the most hotly-contested football matches across the world, and tempers are definitely bound to flare between players on the pitch.

While the last seven matches between both teams had either been a draw or a Barcelona win, Real Madrid broke the streak with their win on Sunday.

The victory also helped Los Blancos leapfrog their arch-rivals to the top of the La Liga, where they now have a lead of one point.

Quotes via Marca.