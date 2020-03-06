His goalkeeper played 69 passes – Getafe coach Jose Bordalas hits back at Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong

“I don’t want my goalkeeper to give 69 passes.” Getafe coach Jose Bordalas hit back at Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Jose Bordalas hit back at Frenkie de Jong over his criticism of Getafe’s style of play, saying he had no interest in playing like Barcelona.

Getafe reportedly used De Jong’s criticism as motivation to stun the midfielder’s former club Ajax in the Europa League last 32.

But Bordalas responded by criticising Barcelona, who edged Getafe 2-1 when the teams met in LaLiga last month.

The Spaniard said he had no desire to see his side play like Barca, with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen having played 69 passes – the fourth most on the pitch – in that clash.

“When we played against Barca, his goalkeeper gave 69 passes,” Getafe coach Bordalas told Radio Marca on Thursday.

“I don’t want my goalkeeper to give 69 passes, something we would not be doing well.

“I want to create goalscoring chances.”

Getafe will face Inter in the last 16 of the Europa League, while they are fourth in LaLiga, 10 points behind second-placed Barcelona.