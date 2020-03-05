Barcelona star denies getting injured while go-karting, claims picked up injury during training session

Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo has claimed that the hand injury he has suffered did not come while he was go-karting. Junior took to Twitter to explain his side of the story after reports emerged that he injured himself during the high-risk activity.

The 23-year-old has said that he picked up the injury during a training session last week on Thursday.

“I wanted to explain to you that the slight injury I had in my left hand was caused during the training session on Thursday before the match against Eibar at Barcelona ‘s training ground,” Junior tweeted.

“Any other version does not fit the reality. There are no erosions or abrasions, just a bad fall in training, like other times.

“I think there are too many issues to talk about in the world of sport to invent such a thing.”

Os quería explicar que la leve lesión que he tenido en la mano izquierda me la hice en el entrenamiento del jueves previo al partido contra el Eibar en la Ciudad Deportiva del FC Barcelona. Cualquier otra versión no se ajusta a la realidad. — Junior Firpo (@JuniorFirpo03) March 4, 2020