Lionel Messi sets embarrassing El Clasico record following Barcelona’s defeat to Real Madrid

On Sunday, Real Madrid locked horns with Lionel Messi’s Barcelona in what was the second La Liga El Clasico of the season. Goals from Vinicius Jr. and Mariano Diaz helped Real Madrid win 2-0 and also leapfrog Barcelona at the top of the league points’ table.

Meanwhile, Messi had a disappointing night, having not recorded either a goal or an assist in the game.

With that, he also set his career-worst figures of zero goals and assists in as many as five straight appearances against Real Madrid in all competitions – his worst historic run the history of the El Clasico.

At one stage, however, Messi was close to scoring, but Real Madrid left-back Marcelo stopped him in style.

Just minutes after Real Madrid went 1-0 up, Messi latched on to a loose ball and raced over the halfway line and was bearing down on goal. Usually, the 32-year-old successfully finds the back of the net in such a situation. But this time he did not, thanks to a brilliant last-ditch tackle from Marcelo.

The Brazilian caught up with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, before making the challenge. He then broke out into a wild celebration as well.

After already mentioned in the beginning, Real Madrid are now top of La Liga, just one point clear of their arch-rivals at the top of the table.

It is safe to say that at this stage, the La Liga title race is very much on.