On Sunday, Real Madrid locked horns with Lionel Messi’s Barcelona in what was the second La Liga El Clasico of the season. Goals from Vinicius Jr. and Mariano Diaz helped Real Madrid win 2-0 and also leapfrog Barcelona at the top of the league points’ table.

Apart from the goals, one of the biggest highlights of the match was when Marcelo stopped Messi when he was about to score a goal, just minutes after Real Madrid went 1-0 up.

In an attempt to equalize for Barcelona, the 32-year-old latched on to a loose ball and raced over the halfway line and was bearing down on goal. Usually, he successfully finds the back of the net in such a situation. But this time he did not, thanks to a brilliant last-ditch tackle from Marcelo.

The Brazilian caught up with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, before making the challenge. He then broke out into a wild celebration, as you can see in the video shared below:

Love how Marcelo celebrated that tackle like he scored or assisted pic.twitter.com/No5RsUVrW1 — Ali 🇬🇭 (@TheBeardedRauI) March 1, 2020

People actually think I’m digging at Marcelo lol. I loved what he did so much — Ali 🇬🇭 (@TheBeardedRauI) March 1, 2020

Most fans loved what the Los Blancos left-back did to prevent Messi from scoring, as you can see from the comments below:

For a defender, a tackle like that is the same as scoring or assisting. — AdhamCFC (@adham_cfc) March 1, 2020

Tbf that tackle was almost a goal-saving tackle. Messi on his left foot from these kinda positions scores a goal 8/10 times — Nouman (@nomifooty) March 1, 2020

Nope, Shows how good he did his job — enjoy (@frimpong_na) March 1, 2020

He deserved every bit of that. Can’t believe the disrespect he’s gotten from his own fans this season, yeah he may not be what he once was but he deserves so much more respect than stick, and that tackle was a testament to that. — Futbol TJ (@TheRealFutbolTJ) March 2, 2020

After already mentioned in the beginning, Real Madrid are now top of La Liga, just one point clear of Barcelona, having beaten them in Sunday’s El Clasico.

It is safe to say that at this stage, the title race is very much on.