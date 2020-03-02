Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema made his 500th appearance for the club, during the El Clasico against Barcelona on Sunday night. The ongoing 2019-20 season is his eleventh season with Los Blancos.

The Frenchman began his senior career at Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais in July 2005, four years before moving to Real Madrid. At Lyon, he played 148 matches, scoring 66 goals and providing 26 assists across all competitions. He has also won four Ligue 1 titles, one French Cup and four French Super Cups with them.

He completed his move to the Santiago Bernabeu in July 2009 for a reported transfer fee of €35million. It was at Real Madrid that he fully developed into the world-class striker that he is today, scoring 240 times along with providing 133 assists in 500 appearances for them across all competitions so far.

The 32-year-old is currently behind Cristiano Ronaldo (451), Raul (323), Alfredo Di Stefano (308), Santillana (290) and Ferenc Puskas (242) in Real Madrid’s all-time list of goal-scorers, and is also the third centre forward (after Raul and Santillana) to have played the most matches for them.

Out of his 500 appearances for Real Madrid till date, 337 came in LaLiga and 100 came in the UEFA Champions League, while 43 came in Spanish Cup or the Copa del Rey, eight came in the FIFA Club World Cup, another eight came in the Spanish Super Cup and four came in the UEFA Super Cup.

Benzema also won most of his trophies with the Spanish giants – including two La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups, two Spanish Super Cups, four UEFA Champions Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups and four FIFA Club World Cups.