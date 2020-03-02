Quique Setien sees ‘many turns’ left in LaLiga after El Clasico loss

Barcelona coach Quique Setien expects more twists in the LaLiga title race after a loss to Real Madrid.

Quique Setien insisted there were still “many turns” left in the LaLiga title race after Barcelona gave up top spot with an El Clasico loss to Real Madrid.

Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz scored in the second half as Madrid claimed a 2-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Madrid jumped a point clear courtesy of their victory, but Barcelona coach Setien said there was still plenty to play out.

“Last week, we were two points up. Now, they are one up. There is much left and this [title race] can take many turns,” he said, via Mundo Deportivo.

Setien added: “It’s a tough defeat because these games affect you when you lose them, obviously, but we have the ability to recover.

“There are positive things to rescue and we will analyse what we have not done well.”

The loss ended a four-game LaLiga winning streak for Barcelona, who sit nine points clear of third place.

Setien was pleased with the way his side started El Clasico, but felt they lost their way in the second half.

“I think we did a good first half and they did it in the second,” he said.

“Even at the beginning of the second half we started quite well and we had it under control, but we started to have inaccuracies and they squeezed us very hard.”