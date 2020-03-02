Bernabeu victory ends Real Madrid’s four-year wait for Clasico glory

Real Madrid waited almost four years for a LaLiga victory over Barcelona, during which time they endured seven winless Clasico encounters.

Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz ended almost four years of El Clasico hurt for Real Madrid supporters when their second-half goals at the Santiago Bernabeu snapped a seven-game winless streak against Barcelona in LaLiga as Zinedine Zidane’s men triumphed 2-0.

Before teenage forward Vinicius found the net in the 71st minute, Madrid were on course to rack up an eighth consecutive Clasico without a win – their worst such run in the history of a bitter rivalry.

Indeed, Barcelona had claimed their last four Clasicos at the Bernabeu, making them the only team in the history of LaLiga to win as many consecutive away games against Los Blancos, with Madrid’s previous league win over the Blaugrana coming in April 2016.

The intervening seven games spanned a period in the rivalry’s history that Madrid will be keen to forget, and head coach Zidane will hope by leapfrogging Barcelona atop LaLiga on Sunday they have drawn a line under a torrid few years.

December 18th 2019: Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid

Madrid came agonisingly close to claiming a first league win over Barcelona in three years when Gareth Bale had a goal disallowed for offside in a 0-0 draw. It was the first time the two sides had drawn a blank in 17 years, or 47 games, and the political protests outside Camp Nou filled as many column inches as the action on the pitch.

March 2nd 2019: Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona

Ivan Rakitic’s goal in the 26th minute settled last season’s Bernabeu Clasico and dashed Madrid’s title hopes as they ended the game 12 points behind the Blaugrana. Rakitic dinked the ball over Thibaut Courtois after playing a one-two with Sergi Roberto, providing Barca fans with a moment to savour from a largely forgettable match.

October 28th 2018: Barcelona 5 -1 Real Madrid

A Luis Suarez hat-trick compounded the misery that engulfed Los Blancos back in October 2018, when the side coached by Julen Lopetegui languished in ninth place in LaLiga following a 5-1 drubbing by Barcelona. The scoring was opened by Philippe Coutinho and closed by Arturo Vidal, and Marcelo’s 50th-minute consolation strike was nowhere near enough to save Lopetegui’s job, which he lost a day later.

May 6th 2018: Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid

Barcelona were already champions when Bale’s stunning equaliser earned Madrid a 2-2 draw at Camp Nou, where Roberto was sent off at the end of a first half in which a Cristiano Ronaldo goal cancelled out Suarez’s opener. Lionel Messi scored on the counter to restore 10-man Barca’s lead after Roberto’s straight red for slapping Marcelo, but Bale – three weeks before his sublime strike in the Champions League final – scored with a sweet first-time strike from the edge of the box to salvage his side a point.

December 23rd 2017: Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona

Madrid’s hopes of challenging for the 2017-18 title were dealt a killer blow by an irresistible Barcelona side that pulled no punches in a game that saw Dani Carvajal sent off midway through the second half. Suarez put the visitors ahead before Carvajal was dismissed for blocking another shot from the Uruguayan with his hand, leaving Messi to score from the ensuing penalty. Vidal netted in second-half stoppage time to wrap up a victory that came just one week after Madrid won their second successive Club World Cup title.

April 23rd 2017: Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona

Red cards have hampered Madrid’s Clasico chances all too often, as was the case when Sergio Ramos was sent off in their 3-2 defeat at the Bernabeu. Casemiro scored to give Madrid the lead before goals from Messi and Rakitic turned the game in Barca’s favour. Ramos was sent off for a wild lunge eight minutes before James Rodriguez equalised for the hosts, but Messi scored his 500th Barcelona goal two minutes into second-half stoppage time to send his side top of LaLiga at Madrid’s expense.

December 3rd 2016: Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid

It was three years and three months ago that Ramos scored in stoppage-time to make sure Madrid remained unbeaten at the top of LaLiga after a bad-tempered 1-1 draw in the Clasico at Camp Nou. Suarez put the hosts ahead eight minutes into the second half but Ramos met a Luka Modric free-kick with a header into the top corner of the net, extending his side’s unbeaten run to 33 games.