Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona: 5 talking points as Vinícius leads Los Blancos to famous triumph

Real Madrid have defeated arch-rivals FC Barcelona with the 2-0 scoreline at the Santiago Bernabeu in a thrilling encounter on Sunday. The victory in a match which is also known as ‘El Clasico’, took Los Blancos to the top of the La Liga table with 56 points after 26 matches, just a point ahead of second-placed Barca.

Here, we are bringing you five talking points from the much-awaited clash between two of the biggest clubs in Europe where the home side emerged victorious courtesy two second-half goals.

#1 Vinícius Júnior—the star

Vinícius Júnior is being long termed as the best young talent in South America and on Sunday, he proved his class on the biggest night in club football. The 19-year-old looked the best player amongst both teams on the pitch on the attacking front and also scored Los Blancos’ first goal in the match. If the young Brazilian would’ve been a little more clinical in the final third, he could’ve ended his game with a much-deserved brace. However, such an outstanding performance on such a big night against your arch-rivals proves why Real’s hierarchy was never in doubt about the talent of the versatile winger.

#2 Big result for Zidane & Co.

Just a few weeks back, Real manager Zinedine Zidane admitted that coming weeks will define his and the team’s season where they were bound to face two European powerhouses in Manchester City and FC Barcelona within the space of three days. After faltering at the first juncture against the current English champions in the midweek, the Frenchman would’ve known that his job might well be at risk if Los Blancos suffer another setback—this time against their arch-rivals on Sunday. However, just like a lot of times in the past, Zidane turned up with another tactical masterclass in arguably one of the biggest matches of his managerial career which proved to be the real difference in the match outcome.

#3 Lionel Messi—lonelier than ever

Football is being termed as a team sport where people with different roles push to achieve a combined result. On Sunday, Barcelona’s star striker Lionel Messi—arguably the best player in the world—looked as if he was playing without a team against a formidable outfit and his effectiveness was clearly compromised. The Argentina international looked short of options in the final third and by the end of the game, looked exhausted and hopeless as well. If you are Barca fan, those pictures would not make a pretty reading but it now seems that even one of the best player of this generation is running out of support to turn things around.

#4 Toni Kroos—in total control

Toni Kroos is being termed by many as one of the best in his position in the world and it was a surprise to see him not play in the match against Manchester City in the midweek. However, Zidane turned to his trusted soldier on Sunday in a must-win match who produced an outstanding display of midfield masterclass. Kroos helped Real control the game from the middle of the park with his effective 98% pass success rate and does not hesitate in taking shots from the long-distance as well.

#5 Title race to go down to the wire

Before the game started on Sunday, two teams were apart by just two points at the top of the La Liga table. Barcelona were hoping to increase the gap to five points or at least keep the status quo whereas Real were hoping to overtake their rivals and take their destiny in their own hands. After successfully beating their arch-rivals, Los Blancos have now secured a one-point lead over Barca with just 12 matchdays to go. However, Real’s form this season will give Barcelona a lot of hope and therefore, football fans should embrace themselves to watch the La Liga title race going all the way down to the wire.