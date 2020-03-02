Vinicius Junior eclipses Lionel Messi with Clasico strike

Real Madrid earned a vital 2-0 LaLiga win over Barcelona, with Vinicius Junior’s goal seeing him claim a Clasico landmark.

Vinicius Junior’s strike in Real Madrid’s LaLiga showdown with rivals Barcelona saw him replace Lionel Messi as the youngest Clasico goalscorer this century.

At the ripe age of 19 years, 233 days, Vinicius’ deflected shot in the 71st minute put Madrid ahead at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

The diminutive forward eclipsed Barca superstar Messi, who was 26 days older when he scored his maiden Clasico goal in March 2007.

Messi was a peripheral figure as Madrid climbed above reigning champions Barca to the top of the table, with substitute Mariano Diaz completing a 2-0 victory.