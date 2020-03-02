Lionel Messi set for landmark El Clasico appearance, Marcelo and Toni Kroos start for Real Madrid

Barcelona would go five points clear of Real Madrid with a Clasico win and Lionel Messi will hope to shine on a landmark outing.

Lionel Messi is set to become the player with the most appearances in El Clasico for Barcelona after being named in the starting line-up to take on Real Madrid on Sunday.

The Argentina superstar will edge past Xavi as he racks up his 43rd outing in the biggest domestic fixture in world football at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Messi is the fixture’s leading goalscorer, having netted 26 times against Barca’s great rivals.

Barca head into the match, Quique Setien’s first Clasico at the helm, two points ahead of their rivals at the top of LaLiga.

The visitors boast a seven-match unbeaten run against Madrid in top-flight meetings, with the Camp Nou showdown in December having finished goalless.

While Barcelona’s only change from the side that drew 1-1 with Napoli on Tuesday saw Arthur take Ivan Rakitic’s place in midfield, Zinedine Zidane made two adjustments to the Madrid team that lost 2-1 to Manchester City in midweek.

Ferland Mendy and Luka Modric dropped to the bench as Marcelo returned at left back and Toni Kroos started in midfield, while Gareth Bale had to settle for a place among the substitutes.