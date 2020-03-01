Luis Suarez in favour of Barcelona’s pursuit of Inter Milan striker

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has backed the club’s pursuit of Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez. Multiple reports claim that the Catalan giants have identified the 22-year-old as a possible replacement for the former Liverpool star.

With both Suarez and Ousmane Dembele out due to respective injuries, Barcelona were forced to sign Martin Braithwaite from Leganes outside the transfer window. However, that doesn’t change the fact that the Catalan giants are still in desperate need of a striker and have thus identified Martinez as one of their top transfer targets.

Suarez has backed his club’s pursuit of the Inter forward by stating that he is a talented striker and is playing at a great level in only his second year in Italy. “Lautaro is very talented. He is a player who in his second year in Italy is playing at a great level,” Suarez told RAC 1.

“But the players do not make decisions. I have been saying for two years that it would be good to bring in a young striker so he can start adapting and learn for when I leave.”

RB Leipzig star Timo Werner’s name has been linked with Barcelona as well and it remains to be seen which player do the LaLiga giants end up signing in the summer transfer window.