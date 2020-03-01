Zinedine Zidane opens up on El Clasico team selection as star forward left out of 19-man squad

Zinedine Zidane has opened up on the exclusion of striker Luka Jovic from the 19-man squad to face Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday night. The 22-year-old has failed to impress ever since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu from Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2019 summer window.

Jovic only has two goals and as many assists to show for this season and Zidane has claimed that he is not worried about the team. He added that Madrid has been winning games even without Eden Hazard and thus the matters of team selection should be left for him.

“I’m not worried, for the past four months we’ve been winning games, and much of these without Hazard too. The most important thing is for us to be solid and know how to score. It’s later then up for me to make the team selection and it’s as simple as that,” Zidane said on his team selection for El Clasico as reported by AS.

Madrid and Barcelona are set to face off in what could turn out to be a title-decider at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night with the Catalan giants on top of the La Liga table, leading Madrid by two points.