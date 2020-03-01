El Clasico predicted playing XI: How Real Madrid, Barcelona can lineup for mouth-watering clash

Millions of football fans from all over the world will be focused on what happens at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain on Sunday night, as hosts Real Madrid lock horns with arch-rivals Barcelona in a must-win clash for both teams.

As already mentioned, winning the match is important for both teams as the match is also a battle for the top spot on the La Liga points table.

Right now, Quique Setien’s Barcelona holds a two-point advantage over Real Madrid, who were knocked off the top spot last weekend courtesy of a shock defeat against Levante. If Barcelona manage to win on Sunday night, they will have a five-point lead over Los Blancos, whereas if Zinedine Zidane and his boys win, they will return to the top of the table with a slender one-point lead.

Meanwhile, here is all that you need to know ahead of the match:

Possible starting XIs

Real Madrid (4-2-3-1)

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy; Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, Vinicius Jr; Karim Benzema.

Barcelona (4-3-3)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Junior Firpo; Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic; Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati.

Team news

Real Madrid remain without Eden Hazard, who suffered a hairline fracture in his right fibula during the loss against Levante. Marco Asensio is yet to return from the anterior cruciate ligament tear which he suffered at the beginning of the ongoing 2019-20 season, while Rodrygo is suspended after being sent off while playing for Real Madrid Castilla last week.

In the 19-man squad named by Zidane ahead of Sunday night’s match, Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez was also a noted absentee.

As for Barcelona, Jordi Alba is back in first-team training, and Gerard Pique is expected to feature at least as a substitute, despite a sprained ankle sustained in the Champions League 2019-20 round-of-16 first-leg match against Napoli last week.

The visitors are also definitely without Sergi Roberto, Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez, who are all injured and definitely out of action at least for the next few weeks.