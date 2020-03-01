Barcelona boss Quique Setien has indicated that Manchester City’s recent win over Real Madrid in the Champions League could help them to an extent, as they get ready to face them at the Santiago Bernabeu in a top-of-the-table La Liga clash on Sunday night.

In the pre-match press conference, Setien revealed that he was at the Bernabeu last Wednesday, to see Real Madrid take on Manchester City in the Champions League.

“I wasn’t there to see Pep, I was there to see the game,” he said, before adding:

“We talked about a little of everything. What City did in the Bernabeu can help us to an extent.”

“We will be a daring team, we will try to have the ball and defend when they have it. As before with Real Betis and Las Palmas, we will be a daring team, pressing and wanting the ball,” he explained further.

“Real Madrid must be respected. It will be competitive, there will be phases that we control and others that we will not.”

Setien also provided fitness updates on Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique.

“He [Jordi Alba]’s pretty good, and the feelings are positive. We just have to decide with him whether he is going to start or not. We will see. Of course, he is confident,” the former Real Betis boss said, before concluding:

“[Gerard] Pique has also recovered well, he will not have any problems.”

Quotes via SB Nation.