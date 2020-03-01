Ahead of their must-win El Clasico against Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday night, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has called for the support of the club’s fans.

Real Madrid will be hosting Barcelona in the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday – usually, playing in the Bernabeu is a tough challenge for any rival team, but this time, the Blaugrana may find it easier thanks to their opponents’ recent run of disappointing results at home.

Los Blancos conceded four goals against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey defeat at home on February 6, before drawing 2-2 against Celta Vigo at the same ground on February 17.

Real Madrid then reached a new low on February 27, as Manchester City became the first English team in ten years to beat them at home, as they ran out winners by a scoreline of 2-1, in the first leg of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League round-of-16.

“It’s a delicate moment because we [Real Madrid] have not won in our stadium for three games now,” Zidane said in his pre-match press conference.

“But those that know football know that these things can happen.”

“We need positive support. We’re not listening to what is being said, we need our fans with us from the first minute to the last.”

“I understand that people can be annoyed, but we need our fans and we’re going to give everything,” he went on.

“Everyone can criticise and this is what the media do. We lost two games and I’m going to get criticised.”

“I’ve already said that it’s nothing new. What I have to do is keep going,” the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner added further, before concluding:

“I have my players that are the best, and we’re going to try to get out of this delicate moment going forward.”

Quotes via Marca.