OFFICIAL: Real Madrid announce squad for El Clasico against Barcelona

La Liga giants Real Madrid have officially their squad list for Sunday’s El Clasico against FC Barcelona. While Eden Hazard misses out due to injury, Luka Jovic has been sidelined due to his questionable form.

Real Madrid’s squad to face Barcelona on Sunday:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Alphonse Areola and Toni Fuidias.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo and Ferland Mendy.

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Federico Valverde and Isco.

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Lucas Vázquez, Mariano Diaz and Vinicius Jr.

Except for the changes related to Hazard and Jovic, this is the standard Real Madrid squad list at this point of the season, as Zidane has barely opted to field surprising names. An exception would be Mariano Diaz, who has been included as Jovic’s replacement.

James Rodriguez is another noted absentee in the squad.

It is worth noting that Zidane will have an interesting decision to make about his starting lineup from the given squad. Reports suggest that the Frenchman could opt for a 4-3-3 formation, with Vinicius Jr. and Gareth Bale starting on either flanks alongside Karim Benzema who will be the team’s lone centre-forward.

Kroos, Casemiro and Isco are expected to be the three starting midfielders, while in defence, Mendy could replace Marcelo in the starting XI.