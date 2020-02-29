Cristiano Ronaldo reveals which Serie A clash is equal to El Clasico

Juventus’ star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that playing in the top-table clash in the Italian Serie A is equal to playing in the El Clasico. The biggest match in the Spanish football between two powerhouses in the La Liga—Real Madrid and FC Barcelona—is being termed as ‘El Clasico’ and many believe that it is arguably the biggest match in the world of club football as well.

The most awaited clash is set to take place on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu—the same day when Juventus will take on their league rival Inter behind the closed doors at the Allianz Stadium.

Ronaldo, who has played a number of times in the El Clasico for Real before moving to the Turin-based outfit in the summer of 2018, while talking to Sky Sports Italia as cited by Forza Italian Football, suggested that playing in a Juve-Inter match is equal to playing in the El Clasico.

“It will be a great match on par with Barcelona-Real Madrid, who play at the same time,” said Ronaldo. “It’s great to play teams like Inter, AC Milan and Lazio. These are matches that players like to be a part of. We will face a great team and a great coach on Sunday.

Juve and Inter are just six points apart on the league table with the Milan-based club still have a game in hand.