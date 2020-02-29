Sergio Ramos gives verdict about Lionel Messi ahead of El Clasico

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has termed FC Barcelona’s star striker Lionel Messi as one of the ‘greatest’ players in the history of football. Los Blancos will face the Catalan-based outfit in the most-anticipated match of the Spanish football on Sunday, famously known as ‘El Clasico’.

Real are currently trailing their arch-rivals by two points in the top-of-the-table battle and therefore, the 13-time European champions will be eager to register a positive result in order to stay alive in the competition.

In a surprising turn of events just a day before the all-important clash, Ramos—while talking to La Liga’s official website as per Goal.com—heaped praise on the Argentina international by calling him as one the ‘greatest’ in the history of the sport but expressed optimism that the 32-year-old will not going to hurt Real in the match on Sunday.

“I have huge respect for him,” said Ramos. “I think he’s one of the greatest players in history and I have huge respect for him. I hope Sunday isn’t his day, that would mean we’ve done our job, and if on top of that we can get a good result even better. I wish him all the best as a fellow professional but only as long as it doesn’t affect us negatively! It’s hard, but he has my maximum respect, I think he’s one of the best.”