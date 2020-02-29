Sergio Ramos reveals how Real Madrid can beat Barcelona in El Clasico

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has revealed how he thinks Los Blancos can beat Barcelona in the upcoming El Clasico. The two giants of Spanish football are all set to go head to head in what could turn out to be a possible La Liga title decider.

The Catalan giants are currently top of the table, with two points more than second-placed Madrid. The winner on Sunday, thus, will take a big step towards the La Liga title and Ramos has revealed how Madrid can come out on the winning side.

“We’ve played them many times, so we know how to trouble them. Barcelona are a team who keep possession a lot. They’re most uncomfortable when you try to take it from them. Everyone knows that, not just Real Madrid,” he told LaLiga (via Goal.com).

“Putting pressure on them high up is risky but it causes them problems. Before it didn’t happen so much, maybe because teams gave them too much respect and they would play the ball out from the back really well. But I think that’s the key: pressure high up the pitch and try to steal the ball from them, that’s when they’re most uncomfortable.

“There’s always the risk that up top they’ve got very dangerous players who can be decisive in El Clasico. Hopefully it doesn’t come to that, that we maintain our concentration from the first minute until the last and that things turn out as we want them to.”