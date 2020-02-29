Sergio Ramos heaps praise on Zinedine Zidane ahead of El Clasico

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has heaped praise on Zinedine Zidane ahead of the all-important El Clasico. The Real Madrid vs Barcelona encounter set to be played on Sunday could turn out to be the LaLiga decider for the ongoing season.

Ramos said that Zidane is a fantastic coach and works the dressing room pretty well. He added that he is privileged in that sense as he has been a player himself.

“Zidane is a fantastic coach,” Ramos said as reported by Goal. “Not just because of the statistics and all the trophies we’ve won with him, but also because he was here for many years as a player.

“He works the dressing room very well. He’s privileged in that sense; he lived it as a player, and now he manages it as a coach. Not everyone can do it.”

Ramos was quizzed about El Clasico as well and whether he is still as excited for encounters against Barcelona as he was when young.

“I don’t know whether maybe when you’re young you don’t give things so much thought. As the years go on, you become more experienced, but you also think about things like El Clasico more than you used to.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m just as excited about these games as I was years ago. I don’t play as if it were my last Clasico, I play as if it were my first, with the same ambition and desire to win.

“As we all know, it’s not a normal game. Even though it’s three points just like every other game, beating Barcelona is huge and a really big emotional boost for us. It’s the same for them.”