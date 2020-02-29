Thibaut Courtois claims he studies Lionel Messi as he would a ‘Celta Vigo or Levante’ player

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has claimed that he doesn’t think about playing against Lionel Messi anymore ahead of El Clasico. The Belgian shot-stopper revealed that he doesn’t need to make any special preparations for the Barcelona talisman.

Courtois said that he isn’t really thinking about Messi ahead of the match between the two arch-rivals on Sunday but that wasn’t always the case. He revealed that during his first season with Atletico Madrid, he was in awe of the Camp Nou but not any more. He even went on to add that he studies the Argentine as much as he would study a Celta Vigo or Levante player.

“Do I think of Messi before this Clasico? No, not really. It was the case during my first season with Atlético de Madrid, especially when you play Camp Nou for the first time, with all these stars. At that moment, if you don’t think about it, it is because something is wrong with you.

“But today, I don’t think about it anymore. For me, Messi, he is a player like any other. Nightmares because of him? No, never (laughs). We studied him as we study a player from Celta Vigo or Levante. There is no difference,” Courtois told Eleven Sports.