Ex-Arsenal star reveals he turned down Barcelona in January transfer window

Former Arsenal & West Ham United and current Deportivo Alaves striker Lucas Perez has revealed that he turned down Barcelona in the winter transfer window. The Catalan giants were in desperate need of a striker in the winter window and ultimately signed Martin Braithwaite from Leganes.

Perez claimed that he didn’t want to repeat the mistake he made when moving to England before adding that there were even more clubs in line to sign him up in the winter.

“In the winter transfer window, like all transfer windows, teams usually call,” he told Marca. “In fact, not only Barcelona called, but other teams as well. But in my head, I wanted to end the season here because I am happy and I have a contract.

“I didn’t want to take another misstep, where I would not have opportunities, as happened to me in England. In no case did I plan to leave mid-season, I want to stay here until the end.

“It is not the first time that Barcelona has called me, like other great clubs. The truth is that that does not distract me. What is clear to me is that I want to do well and I want to feel like a player again as I am doing here, where they have given me love since day one.

“At the end of the season, what happens, happens. I have a contract with Alaves. I am very settled and I am very happy in Vitoria, and that is reflected on the field.”

He added that his time in the Premier League gave him the ability to ‘survive in all situations’. “The experience has given me an ability to survive all situations outside of Spain and helped me to grow on a personal and football level,” he said. “It’s something that all players should try.”