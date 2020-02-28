El Clasico – Real Madrid vs Barcelona: 5 players to watch out for

Ahead of what could be a season-defining El Clasico on Sunday night, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at five players who could make a difference in the encounter between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

1. Lionel Messi

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, Lionel Messi has been head-and-shoulders above everyone else as the fixture’s main attraction and it will not be any different on Sunday night. Messi’s four-goal outing in a 5-0 win for the Blaugrana vs Eibar last Saturday was the latest in a career littered with dominant performances.

The Argentine will be even more motivated after Barcelona’s 1-1 draw against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League. A big game against Real Madrid might be the perfect platform to wash away their Champions League struggles. Who knows we might even get a repeat of his iconic jersey-to-the-crowd celebration!

2. Vinicius Junior

At 19, Vinicius Junior looks miles ahead of most players his age, evident by the faith Zinedine Zidane puts in him in the absence of Eden Hazard. The Brazilian youngster set up Isco’s opener against Manchester City and came close to score himself before City’s late fightback.

Vinicius’s interview post-match was explosive, wherein he blamed the referee for Real Madrid’s collapse, also defiantly stating they would go to the Etihad and win the reverse leg. An angry Vinicius Junior is bad news for Barcelona and if Madrid do end up winning, expect him to play a starring role.

3. Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos’s red card in the Champions League was the tipping point of what was a shocking Real Madrid loss in the first leg of round-of-16 UCL encounter against Manchester City. The Spaniard was sent off for the 26th time in his career.

While he will have to watch the second leg of the City tie from the stands, he can still contribute to his team’s domestic title charge via El Clasico. Ramos tends to be either the star or the villain in such encounters and fans can expect more of the same on Sunday night.

4. Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann hasn’t exactly taken the world by storm in his first season at Barcelona but there have been glimpses of what could be. In Luis Suarez’s absence, the team needs him to step up now more than ever.

Bailing out Barcelona with a goal against Napoli was the first step and should Griezmann star in a Barcelona win over Madrid, it will go a long way in pleasing the Camp Nou faithful.

A Barcelona win would open up a five-point gap at the summit of the table, which might just be enough to earn the Frenchman the league in his first season with Lionel Messi and co.

5. Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde has stepped up for Real Madrid in spectacular fashion this season. The Uruguayan has completely justified Madrid’s decision not to sign Paul Pogba last summer and is one of the first names on Zidane’s team-sheet at the moment.

Barcelona fans will remember his performance in the reverse fixture last year, where Valverde not only dominated the game but also came close to scoring on a couple of occasions. The youngster is one of those players who never seem fazed and will have a key role to play for Madrid at the Camp Nou.