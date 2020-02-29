El Clasico: 5 classic battles between Real Madrid and Barcelona

With only two points separating Barcelona and Real Madrid at the top of La Liga standings, the stage seems set for a season-defining El Clasico. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at five classic battles between the two sides over the years ahead of Sunday night’s encounter.

1. Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona (April 2017, Santiago Bernabeu)

An El Clasico that will forever be remembered for Lionel Messi’s iconic celebration – holding his jersey up to the Real Madrid crowd after scoring with the final kick of the game. The game began in end-to-end fashion as Casemiro opened the scoring in the 28th minute before Messi equalized for Barcelona just five minutes later.

The encounter had finally burst into life but chances went begging for both sides. Ivan Rakitic then scored in the 73rd minute to make it 2-1 to Barcelona before James Rodriguez smashed it into the roof of the net five minutes before the end of normal time to level matters once again.

It seemed that the two teams would have to settle for a draw but Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi had other plans. The defender’s cut-back found Messi in space and the Barcelona captain scored with a trademark finish to put the game to bed once and for all.

2. Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid (April 2012, Camp Nou)

Jose Mourinho had been brought in to end Barcelona’s stranglehold over the La Liga and the Portuguese delivered the goods in his second season as Real Madrid all but sealed the title with a 2-1 win over Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Sami Khedira put Real Madrid ahead with just 17 minutes on the clock. Alexis Sanchez then levelled in the 70th minute to bring Barcelona back into the game. Cristiano Ronaldo made sure there were no hiccups, however, scoring what turned out to be the winner just three minutes later to extend Madrid’s lead at the top to seven points and effectively crown them champions.

3. Real Madrid 2-6 Barcelona (May 2009, Santiago Bernabeu)

The game that signalled the start of a new era. Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona side cemented their standing as the best team in Spain with a 6-2 demolition of Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry scored a brace each, while Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique also got on the scoresheet for Barcelona. It was Real Madrid however, who started things off when Gonzalo Higuain opened the scoring inside the first quarter.

Barcelona went on a rampage to make it 3-1 before Sergio Ramos made it 3-2 to give Madrid a brief lifeline. Guardiola’s side then went on to score the next three to emphasize the extent of their dominance and end all hopes of a Madrid comeback.

4. Real Madrid 1-0 Barcelona (April 2011, Mestalla Stadium)

Jose Mourinho’s first major trophy as Real Madrid manager was also the beginning of a change of guard in Spanish football. Barcelona had dominated for the best part of two years but Mourinho’s methods were beginning to get under their skin by the time the two sides met in the Copa Del Rey final at the Mestalla Stadium.

The game itself was an ill-tempered encounter, with eight yellow cards issued in total during the course of the entire 120 minutes. Barcelona dominated possession but were unable to find a breakthrough while Madrid spurned the few good chances that came their way.

The tie went into extra-time and it was then that Cristiano Ronaldo rose to the occasion, scoring with a bullet header from Angel Di Maria’s cross to claim Real Madrid’s first Copa Del Rey in 18 years.

5. Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid (November 2010, Camp Nou)



A dazzling display of attacking football from Barcelona at home propelled them to the top of the La Liga, where they stayed for the rest of the season to claim their second La Liga title in a row.

Lionel Messi did not get on the scoresheet but played a part in all goals, his false nine position leaving the Real Madrid defence in splits. Xavi opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 10th minute and Pedro added another eight minutes later.

David Villa’s three-minute second-half brace ensured the goals kept flowing and Jeffren put the cherry on top to make it 5-0 in injury time.