Reports: Xavi’s eight demands pushed Barcelona to make move for Quique Setién

Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona have dropped the idea of hiring former midfielder Xavi as their coach after he put as many as eight demands for replacing Ernesto Valverde on the bench at the Camp Nou. The World Cup-winning midfielder was the favourite candidate to replace Valverde who was sacked after series of unimpressive performances.

However, Barcelona eventually hired former Real Betis manager Quique Setién as the first-team coach on a 30-month contract.

As per Givemesport, the Catalan-based outfit was extremely interested in hiring Xavi but the 40-year-old’s eight demands proved too much for the current Spanish champions who instead opted to hire Setién.

The report further stated that Xavi wanted maximum control of the sports department, hiring of Carlos Puyol, Joan Vila, Jordi Cruyff, brother Oscar along with global control of the youth categories and academies and remodelling of the club’s medical services.

However, it is believed that one demand from Xavi proved to be the catalyst in Barca’s move for Setién which was his wish to stay with Saudi club Al Sadd till the summer and then join the current Spanish champions.

Barcelona have been doing reasonably well under their new manager where they have reclaimed the top spot in the La Liga and have a two-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid.