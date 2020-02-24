Fans accuse Neymar of deliberately getting sent off so he can attend Rio Carnival

On Sunday, PSG won 4-3 against Bordeaux and consolidated their position at the top of the Ligue 1 2019-20 table – but it was a disappointing night for Neymar, who got sent off for a foul.

The Brazilian was booked at the end of the first half and later, in the final minutes of the game, he received his marching orders as he flew into a challenge, earning him a second yellow card and an early bath.

Watch the foul below:

The foul committed by the 28-year-old does seem really unnecessary, especially because PSG were clearly winning the game at that stage.

As a result, this has led to fans slamming the forward, accusing him of getting sent off deliberately so that he can attend the Rio Carnival in Brazil for the sixth straight time since 2014.

Check out the best reactions right below:

Neymar managing to get himself sent off in time for carnival. Dude finds a way to go home every year. — Patrik, morgenmuffel version (@StopPatrik) February 23, 2020

You have to admire Neymar’s dedication to attending Rio Carnival… pic.twitter.com/3zEsLMIeEQ — Not a football account (@1886_blog) February 23, 2020

So…. neymar has been injured the last few seasons and has gone to the Rio carnival. He is fit this year but guess what has just happened? A red card in the 90th minute 🤷‍♀️🤔 — Nicola ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@nikic2019) February 23, 2020

Neymar's dedication to go to La Carnival is stupendous — Dan O'Carroll (@DanOCarroll9) February 23, 2020

Almost thought Neymar deliberately got that red card so he can go to the carnival. NOT. #PSGBOR — Aid Matt (@Madirty1on1) February 23, 2020

Neymar seems to cause controversy every year by attending the carnival. Whether it be injury or suspension, he seems to be unavailable to play football at this point nearly every year and he actually has not missed the event since 2014, as mentioned earlier.

But, after the 2020 Rio Carnival started on Friday, Neymar announce via Instagram that he would not be attending it for the first time in six years.

“With immense happiness, I announce that I am out of the 2020 Carnaval,” he was quoted as saying, by Goal.

“That is it. This time there will be no controversy. Thanks. Happy Carnaval!”

But as he got sent off on Sunday, he will remain suspended for one more match, which is why he may as well attend this year’s Rio Carnival which is all set to end this Friday.