Eibar’s tweet to Lionel Messi after losing to Barcelona wins hearts

On Saturday, Barcelona cruised to a 5-0 win over Eibar in the La Liga, chiefly thanks to the four goals scored by Lionel Messi.

But despite the hammering they received, Eibar showed class by responding to Messi’s masterclass with an equally brilliant tweet.

“We suffer you, we suffer from you, we cope with you. And we have no choice but to stand up and applaud you,” Eibar’s tweet read. Check it out right here:

Te sufrimos.

Te padecemos.

Te sobrellevamos.

Y no nos queda otra que ponernos en pie y aplaudirte.

🔝 @TeamMessi 🔝 pic.twitter.com/6md5L4ZSE3 — SD Eibar (@SDEibar) February 22, 2020

As we said earlier, pure class and well played.

Meanwhile, during the match, Messi ended his four-game goal drought by nutmegging a defender before delicately chipping the ball past the goalkeeper, when the clock read just 13 minutes.

He then scored twice more in the first half to take his hat-trick tally in the Spanish top-flight to 36 – two ahead of his arch-rival and former Real Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner then added his fourth and final goal of the day, in the 87th minute of the match to seal the win for Quique Setien and co.

With that, Messi also became the first player in the history of football, to register 1,000 goal contributions, that is either scoring or assisting a goal directly.

Upon breaking it down, the 32-year-old has registered 696 goals and assisted 306 times for Barcelona and his national side Argentina across his 16-year-old senior career.