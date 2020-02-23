On Saturday, Spanish giants Barcelona reached the top of the La Liga table following their 5-0 win over Eibar. Lionel Messi was the mastermind behind the victory, having scored four out of the five Barcelona goals.

With that, Messi also became the first player in the history of football, to register 1,000 goal contributions, that is either scoring or assisting a goal directly.

Upon breaking it down, the 32-year-old has registered 696 goals and assisted 306 times for Barcelona and his national side Argentina across his 16-year-old senior career.

On Saturday, Messi ended his four-game goal drought by nutmegging an Eibar defender before delicately chipping the ball past the goalkeeper, just 13 minutes into their La Liga clash.

He then scored twice more in the first half to take his hat-trick tally in the Spanish top-flight to 36 – two ahead of his arch-rival and former Real Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner then added his fourth and final goal of the day, in the 87th minute of the match to seal the win for Quique Setien and co. It was Arthur who grabbed the Blaugrana‘s fifth goal, just two minutes later.

Meanwhile, then-table toppers Real Madrid shockingly lost 1-0 to Levante and as a result, Barcelona overtook them and now have a two-point difference with Los Blancos, after 25 Matchdays.