PHOTOS: Real Madrid logo spotted on scorecard at Camp Nou during Barcelona-Eibar game

In what has been described as a rather bizarre situation, a Real Madrid logo was spotted on a scorecard at the Camp Nou on Saturday, when Barcelona took on Eibar in their latest La Liga game.

The photos shared below were obtained from the Spanish news agency AS, and it shows a Real Madrid logo stuck on to the scorecard, under the VIP box just below where Josep Maria Bartomeu, the Catalan club’s President sat to watch the Barca-Eibar clash.

Take a look:

Needless to say, the images were quickly picked up by the press, although Bartomeu and his fellow VIPs in the VIP box had no idea what was going on right under their noses.

In the absence of any other explanation, AS reports that it looks like somebody was trolling the Barcelona president, at the end of one of his toughest weeks in a long time.

It has only been a few days since the Camp Nou faithful had called for his resignation, thanks to the social media scandal that rocked the club. In addition, Barcelona’s recent transfers and injury issues have also played a role in fans demanding his exit.

However, none of this seemed to matter to the Blaugrana yesterday as they beat Eibar 5-0, thanks to Lionel Messi’s four-goal special. Up next, it is Real Madrid who will host them in the LaLiga, this coming Sunday (March 1).