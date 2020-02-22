Rumour Has It: Barca target City’s Bernardo Silva as Madrid eye Camavinga

Bernardo Silva is reportedly attracting interest from LaLiga champions Barcelona.

Manchester City’s Champions League ban could have some serious consequences.

While City are planning to appeal UEFA’s two-season suspension from European competition after an investigation found the club broke financial fair play regulations, rivals are circling.

City’s stars are reportedly attracting interest from far and wide.

TOP STORY – BARCA EYE BERNARDO SILVA

LaLiga championsare targeting Manchester City star, according to the Transfer Window Podcast.

The report comes following City’s Champions League suspension handed down to the Premier League giants by UEFA.

City team-mate Raheem Sterling has already been linked to Real Madrid.

– Marca says Madrid are ready to make a move for Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga. The 17-year-old has starred for the Ligue 1 outfit and is reportedly valued at €70million.

– Paul Pogba has also been linked to Madrid but Goal claims he could be offered a new contract by Manchester United, who expect the Frenchman to leave at the end of the season. Former club Juventusare also reportedly tracking the midfielder.

– Paris Saint-Germain are looking to either Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri or Massimiliano Allegri amid uncertainty over the future of Thomas Tuchel, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

– Lille defender Gabriel is being monitored by Arsenal, Everton, PSG and now Leicester City, according to Le10 Sport.

– The Mirror says Arsenal are set to raise transfer funds through the sale of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and potentially Matteo Guendouzi as the Gunners eye Valencia’s Carlos Soler and RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.