Rivaldo ‘cannot understand’ why Barcelona signed Martin Braithwaite instead of roping in a youngster

Former Barcelona star and a legend of the sport, Rivaldo has stated that he cannot understand why the Catalan giants chose to sign Martin Braithwaite from Leganes. He is of the opinion that the club should have roped in a youngster from La Masia instead.

Barcelona completed the signing of the 28-year-old on Thursday after being granted special permission from RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation) to sign a player outside the transfer window after losing both Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez to long-term injuries. Barcelona triggered Braithwaite’s release clause of €18million.

Rivaldo went on to add that he seriously doubt whether the Denmark international is the kind of player that Barcelona needed now and that he was thinking of a younger player who could still improve.

“Honestly, I neither understand nor agree with [Braithwaite’s] signing for several reasons,” he told Betfair, per Marca. “Firstly, because this signing was made outside the window and, in addition, because Barcelona could have chosen a kid from La Masia instead of [making] this transfer.

“I see no reason to make such an effort to incorporate a forward who, with all due respect, I doubt is the player that Barcelona need now. I was thinking of a younger player who could improve more.”