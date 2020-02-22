Zinedine Zidane supports Sergio Ramos’s wish of playing in 2020 summer Olympics

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has revealed that he supports his captain Sergio Ramos’s wish of playing in the upcoming 2020 summer Olympics. Zidane revealed that he will support the Spain international if he wants to feature in the biggest sporting extravaganza on the planet.

The Frenchman is calm about Ramos’s contract situation as well. His current contract runs down in 2021 but Zidane believes it is an ‘easy matter’.

“Of course he should go if that’s what he wants. I will support him, it’s nice to play for your country. About his extension, I just think it is an easy matter, I want Sergio around me and I think he’s calm and fine,” he said.

Zidane then opened up on the upcoming week of football for his team where they will face Manchester City and Barcelona after playing Levante on Saturday.

“We’ve prepared for this moment of the season knowing that our time would come. Now it’s the toughest part of the schedule. We’re reaching the last part of the season with everything at stake, but we only care about the present and the daily work. Ever since we got here, every day is important. We only care about our next game,” explained Zidane.