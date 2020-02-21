Atletico Madrid star opens up on future at club amidst Arsenal interest

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has completely transformed the way the Gunners squad approaches a game of football and the fans are happy with how their team is progressing under the guidance of the club’s former midfielder.

However, despite that, Arsenal need to add reinforcements, both in the midfield and defence, ahead of the next season. One of their top midfield targets is believed to be Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey, who put in a man of the match performance against Liverpool in what was a 1-0 victory for Diego Simeone’s men in the first leg of their round-of-16 UEFA Champions League tie vs Liverpool.

After the match, Partey was quizzed about his future at Atletico, in reply to which the Ghana international claimed that he wants to retire at the club and is not thinking of moving away yet. “I feel good, with confidence, when I am in good shape the team notices,” Thomas told The One Party (via OneFootball).

“Simeone is like a teacher, like a father to the players, it helps us a lot. Atlético is like my home, the place where I want to always be, it’s like my family. I hope to stay in the club, I would like to retire here, but you never know what can happen. I want to stay here until the club doesn’t love me,” he added.