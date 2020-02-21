Lionel Messi reveals why he hit back at Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal’s comments

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has opened up on his public spat with club’s sporting director Eric Abidal. Messi had taken to social media to hit back at the former club defender’s comments about how the players played a role in former manager Ernesto Valverde’s sacking.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Messi revealed he responded to Abidal’s comments because he ‘felt attacked’ and thought that ‘he was attacking the players’. The Argentine highlighted that contrary to the widespread belief that he has a say in the club’s decision making, the truth is that he doesn’t have anything to do with the club’s decisions.

“I don’t know what went through his head to say that,” Messi said. “I responded because I felt attacked. I felt that he was attacking the players. Too many things are already said about the dressing room, like that we control everything, that we choose the players and [what happens to] the coaches; and [it’s said] about me especially: that I have lots of power and decide things.”

He added: “It’s said a lot that I take decisions, that I run [the club], and that’s not true. I don’t know why [that gets said]. But it has been proven, I think, that I have my opinion and the club has its opinion and a lot of the time they are not the same and they don’t do what I say.”