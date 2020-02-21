Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal opens up on public feud with Lionel Messi

Barcelona sporting director has finally opened up on his public spat with club superstar Lionel Messi. The former club defender stated that he has learned that internal issues shouldn’t be made public and should be dealt with by the people at the club.

Abidal opened up on the matter during the presentation of Barcelona’s latest signing Martin Braithwaite, who they signed from Leganes outside the transfer window as both Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez were ruled out of action for long-term.

“If I know and I have learned something it’s that the internal issues are arranged internally and not in the media,” Abidal said as reported by MARCA. “From here we will see.”

The club sporting director had his say on the Braithwaite signing as well and highlighted why they were forced to take such a step. “First, you have to make decisions,” he stated.

“You can talk about a small squad, but there are injured players. If [Ousmane] Dembele wasn’t injured, we wouldn’t be here. We can’t control [Carles] Alena because he wanted to be loaned out, just like other players, and always after speaking with the coach.

“I don’t talk about the number of players; the important thing is their quality,” he added.