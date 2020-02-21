Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu accepts Martin Braithwaite signing unfair on Leganes

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has accepted that their signing of Martin Braithwaite is unfair on fellow La Liga side Leganes. He did add that the Catalan club followed the regulations but called for the clause to be revised as Leganes cannot sign anyone to replace the Denmark international.

Barcelona completed the signing of the 28-year-old on Thursday after being granted special permission from RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation) to sign a player outside the transfer window after losing both Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez to long-term injuries. Barcelona triggered Braithwaite’s release clause of €18million.

“We have paid the clause following the regulations, although we believe that it should be revised because it is not fair that Leganes cannot now sign anyone,” Bartomeu told reporters as per Goal.

The club president then went on to explain why they chose the former Leganes star over other options in La Liga. “After analysing different players, we chose Martin. We believe it will help us win the two remaining titles,” he added.

“I am very excited about the arrival of a new player and we hope he will help us in a league that we want to win and that is very open. He will give us strength. We had a long-term injured player like Dembele, in addition to Luis Suarez. The technical team has studied players and we hope Braithwaite can debut quickly.

“He has signed for the next four and a half years and comes to help now and for the future.”

