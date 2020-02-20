Ex-Barcelona president calls for club’s board of directors to resign

Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta has called for current club’s board of directors to resign following the crisis that the club are currently in. Barcelona were forced to ask for special permission to sign a striker after Ousmane Dembele was ruled out of the rest of the season.

The fact that the club sold two of their forwards in the January transfer window without signing one only highlights the internal issues at the club. Moreover, there has been a public feud between superstar Lionel Messi and director of football Eric Abidal as well which has only made matters worse.

As a result, Laporta has called for Barcelona board of directors to resign from their posts. He believes they have shown incompetence and are ‘panicking to hide everything’.

“It’s outrageous that they use these mafia practices to stain the image of the club,” the ex-Barcelona president tweeted.

“All of this shows their incompetence again, and they’re panicking to hide everything. They have to resign.”