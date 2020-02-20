Barcelona complete controversial Martin Braithwaite signing

Martin Braithwaite is officially a Barcelona player after his €18million release clause at Leganes was met.

Barcelona have completed the controversial signing of Martin Braithwaite from Leganes after the club were granted special dispensation to complete the deal outside of the transfer window.

LaLiga’s champions were given permission to sign a forward after injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele left them short of striking options.

Barca on Thursday confirmed they have met an €18million release clause to bring in the 28-year-old until June 2024, with a buyout clause set at €300million.

Braithwaite has scored six goals in 24 LaLiga appearances for relegation-threatened Leganes this season.

This is @MartinBraith, Barça’s new signing — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 20, 2020

Reports that Barca were poised to seal the contentious move raised questions over how the Catalan giants are able to draft in reinforcements with the window closed.

Leganes, who are 19th in LaLiga and two points from safety, reportedly had an appeal to complete a transfer of their own turned down as signing a replacement for a departing player does not comply with the rules in Spain.

Struggling Leganes also saw fellow striker Youssef En-Nesyri join Sevilla in a €20million deal in January.

Braithwaite arrived at Leganes in January 2019 after an uninspiring spell at Middlesbrough, while he also spent time on loan in Ligue 1 with Bordeaux.

Barca are second in LaLiga, just a point adrift of Clasico rivals Real Madrid.