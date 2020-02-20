Lionel Messi opens up on sacking of ex-Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has finally opened up on the sacking of former club manager Ernesto Valverde. The Spanish tactician was sacked in January this year and was replaced by Quique Setien.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Messi said that not only was Valverde a great coach but a fine human being as well. He even added that the players were more to blame for the team’s struggles this season but ‘it’s easier to fire the manager than change the players’.

The Argentine even added that the elimination from Spanish Super Cup was instrumental in Barcelona’s board decision. However, he was quick to add that it’s a shame that Valverde had to bear the brunt ultimately.

“He was not just a great coach but also a fine person… we, as the team were more to blame than him but it’s easier to fire the manager than change the players. Against Atlético Madrid we had the game almost in the bag and then just five minutes later we were out of the Spanish Super Cup.

“This was instrumental in things finishing the way they did and it really is a shame,” he added.

Barcelona are currently second in La Liga table, one point behind arch-rivals Real Madrid.