Lionel Messi believes Real Madrid lost ‘great source of goals’ with Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus

Lionel Messi has opened up on Real Madrid’s struggles in front of the goal since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus in the 2018 summer transfer window. The Argentine talisman highlighted how Ronaldo was a source of at least 50 goals per campaign as he heaped praise on his arch-rival.

While in conversation with Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Messi was quizzed about Madrid’s performances after Ronaldo’s departure and whether it has affected them at all. In reply, he claimed that they have lost a ‘great source of goals’ before adding that the Portuguese guaranteed 50 goals per campaign.

“They have lost a great source of goals. That’s something obvious but he did offer plenty of other aspects but when a side loses a source of 50 goals a season, you’re going to notice that. Madrid do have fine players but Cristiano was a guarantee to bag 50 goals per campaign,” the six-time Ballon d’Or winner said.

He then went on to add that Ronaldo is a predatory striker and it is no surprise that he has continued his goalscoring form in Italy as well.

“It’s normal that he continues to score, he is a predatory striker, he loves to score, any day he plays he will score. He has many good attributes as a forward and at the minimum he converts,” he added further.