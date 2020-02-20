Reports: Real Madrid star suffering from gastroenteritis, sent home from training

According to reports, Real Madrid star Gareth Bale is suffering from gastroenteritis – as a result of which he was sent home from training, as manager Zinedine Zidane did not want the disease to spread among his teammates.

The Sun reports that Gareth Bale arrived on time to attend the Real Madrid training session, but was told to leave and was seen driving away from the training ground at around 10:30 am local time on Wednesday.

Both Bale and striker Luka Jovic is said to suffer from the problem, and both players are currently being kept away from their teammates, on the instructions of Zidane.

The duo is also in doubt for the league leaders’ next game on Saturday against Levante.

Meanwhile, the reaction from fans seems to suggest that they are happy, now that Bale has been sidelined as per reports.

Once a world-record signing, the 30-year-old has constantly faced backlash and abuse from fans for his poor performances over the past couple of seasons.

The reactions were particularly harsh last week, when he played in the La Liga game against Osasuna.

Although Real Madrid won 4-1. Bale failed to get on the scoresheet and was also off-target with all three of his attempted shots.

In the summer and also in January, he was strongly liked to moves away from the Santiago Bernabeu outfit, but none of those rumours took off.