Real Madrid legend confirms claims that he would run for Spanish Football Federation President

Real Madrid legend and 2010 FIFA World Cup winner Iker Casillas has officially declared that he will run against the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF)’s current President Luis Rubiales, when the elections for the post will be held later this year.

In Casillas’ message on Twitter, he expressed his gratitude to his current team, FC Porto, where he has played since his departure from Real Madrid in 2015. Assuming he is elected as the new RFEF President, this would mean that Casillas would officially retire from club football at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

“Yes, I will introduce myself to the Presidency of the @RFEF when the elections are called. Together we will put our Federation at the height of the best football in the world. #IkerCasillas2020,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

“I have informed the president of my Club, FC Porto, of this decision, to whom I can only express my deepest gratitude,” he added further.

“We are working with the utmost respect and decision in our candidacy. More than 23,000 voters await us in fair and transparent elections. 139 assembly members will decide.”

“Thank you all for all the love I have received and received. Your support and your strength encourage me to go for it,” the 38-year-old concluded.

Having begun his junior football career with the Real Madrid youth team in the 1990s, Casillas got promoted to the Los Blancos senior team in 1999. In the 16 years between then and 2015, the former Spain international played 725 matches for the La Liga giants across all competitions, also keeping 264 clean sheets. He also made 167 senior appearances for his national team.

His notable achievements in football include the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the 1999 FIFA Under-20 World Cup, the 2008 and 2012 UEFA Euro Cups, three Champions Leagues, five La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups, four Spanish Super Cups, two FIFA Club World Cups, two Intercontinental Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, one Portuguese Primeira Liga and two Portuguese Super Cups.