Atletico Madrid star opens up on future with the club amidst Arsenal interest

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has opened up on his future with La Liga giants amidst interest from multiple European clubs including Premier League giants Arsenal. Partey’s current contract with Atletico runs down in 2023 and the club are trying to tie him down on a longer deal.

The midfielder revealed that his agent is in conversation with the club to renew his contract and extend his stay in Spain. Partey also opened up on his links with multiple clubs all around Europe and how that has motivated him to do well.

“My agent is talking to [Atletico Madrid],” he told Onda Madrid (via MARCA).

“Sometimes we know that we don’t always have what we want and I hope everything goes well. “Like all the youth players developed here, all who played in the academy want to be here and they know what this club is about.

“I think I am proud for having attracted the attention of other teams and this motivates me because it makes me feel that I am doing things well and improving things,” he added.

“There are things that you always think since childhood, but when you grow up things can change and you don’t know what can happen, but my desire is to stay here until the team don’t want me anymore.”