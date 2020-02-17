Zinedine Zidane defends Marcelo and Gareth Bale after ‘painful’ Real Madrid draw

Real Madrid’s draw with Celta Vigo frustrated Zinedine Zidane, who defended the performances of Marcelo and Gareth Bale.

Zinedine Zidane moved to defend Marcelo and Gareth Bale after Real Madrid’s “painful” 2-2 draw at home to Celta Vigo.

Marcelo was a surprise starter ahead of Ferland Mendy for Sunday’s contest at Santiago Bernabeu where Santi Mina earned the visitors an 85th-minute equaliser after Toni Kroos’ strike and a Sergio Ramos penalty had cancelled out Fedor Smolov’s opener.

The Brazil full-back, a mainstay of Madrid’s line-up for over a decade, has faced criticism at times this season, particularly over his performances defensively, but head coach Zidane had no issues with Marcelo’s showing.

“I don’t think he makes us weaker defensively, because he was good at the back, but you always bring out stats,” Zidane said.

“I’m happy with everyone for how they play and when they play.”

Bale was mainly ineffective having been selected to start in a front three alongside Karim Benzema and the returning Eden Hazard.

Zidane, though, said the focus is on how the team as a collective can improve after they missed the chance to win a sixth straight LaLiga match.

“I think Bale played a good game and we have to keep thinking that there’s a long way to go and we have to think about what we all do on the pitch to improve it,” Zidane added.

On how he felt after conceding the late equaliser, the Frenchman said: “Painful to be brutally honest. I thought the team gave a very big effort to try to win the game.

“After taking the lead and five minutes towards the end conceding the draw, it’s not very good.

“But I’m very pleased with my team, it wasn’t easy for us. A first half where we conceded a goal after six minutes and then they closed themselves at the back, very defensively solid.

“The gap in the first half, we were trying to cross the ball too much, but in the second half we did it much better.”

One positive for Madrid was the return of Belgium forward Hazard, who has been absent since November with an ankle injury.

Zidane was encouraged by what he saw from the former Chelsea star.

“I’m very happy to have him back and with the 70 minutes he played,” Zidane said.

“I think we know the player he is, and after three months out it wouldn’t be easy for him to come back in and play a great game, but I’m very happy with his game and to have him back.”